Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E
1641 Arlyn Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1641 Arlyn Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3999210)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E have any available units?
1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E offer parking?
No, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E have a pool?
No, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte