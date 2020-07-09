Rent Calculator
164 Parkwood Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM
164 Parkwood Avenue
164 Parkwood Avenue
·
Location
164 Parkwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute townhome style home just minutes from uptown in Optimist Park. All Appliances included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
164 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 164 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 164 Parkwood Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 Parkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
