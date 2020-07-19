All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1634 Katherine Kiker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1634 Katherine Kiker Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1634 Katherine Kiker Road

1634 Katherine Kiker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1634 Katherine Kiker Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 3BR ranch home on large lot. Fenced in yard with plenty of space.
Cute home with fenced in yard. This home comes with washer and dryer, fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road have any available units?
1634 Katherine Kiker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1634 Katherine Kiker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Katherine Kiker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Katherine Kiker Road pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road offer parking?
No, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road have a pool?
No, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road have accessible units?
No, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Katherine Kiker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte