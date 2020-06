Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home is available now. Fenced backyard



Ranch home Available NOW

Ready for showing. Contact immediately for appointment.



Kitchen has dishwasher, disposal, fridge and stove.

Hardwood floors throughout.

2 year old roof.

Interior is freshly painted.

Big fenced yard great for entertaining or pets.

Exterior has been pressure washed.

Due to our insurance we cannot accept aggressive breed dogs.

Contact me for viewing.

Property Id 248604



