Charlotte, NC
1622 Joseph Hewes Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:46 AM

1622 Joseph Hewes Court

1622 Joseph Hewes Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Joseph Hewes Ct, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 year old home minutes from downtown. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court have any available units?
1622 Joseph Hewes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1622 Joseph Hewes Court currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Joseph Hewes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Joseph Hewes Court pet-friendly?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court offer parking?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court have a pool?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court have accessible units?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 Joseph Hewes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 Joseph Hewes Court does not have units with air conditioning.
