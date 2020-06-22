1619 Whisnant Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Camp North End - Awesome FULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House

Professionally renovated 3/2 with brand new appliances and granite less than a mile from both Camp North End and AvidXchange Music Factory. This is a great house in a great location.