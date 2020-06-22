All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

1619 Whisnant Street

1619 Whisnant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Whisnant Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Camp North End - Awesome FULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House
Professionally renovated 3/2 with brand new appliances and granite less than a mile from both Camp North End and AvidXchange Music Factory. This is a great house in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Whisnant Street have any available units?
1619 Whisnant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Whisnant Street have?
Some of 1619 Whisnant Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Whisnant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Whisnant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Whisnant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Whisnant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1619 Whisnant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Whisnant Street offers parking.
Does 1619 Whisnant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Whisnant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Whisnant Street have a pool?
No, 1619 Whisnant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Whisnant Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 Whisnant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Whisnant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Whisnant Street has units with dishwashers.
