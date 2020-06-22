Camp North End - Awesome FULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Professionally renovated 3/2 with brand new appliances and granite less than a mile from both Camp North End and AvidXchange Music Factory. This is a great house in a great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1619 Whisnant Street have any available units?
1619 Whisnant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Whisnant Street have?
Some of 1619 Whisnant Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Whisnant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Whisnant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.