1618 Longleaf Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 9:02 PM

1618 Longleaf Drive

1618 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Longleaf Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
1618 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1618 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Longleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Longleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1618 Longleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Longleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1618 Longleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Longleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Longleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Longleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
