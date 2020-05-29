Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1617 Richland Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1617 Richland Drive
1617 Richland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1617 Richland Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Oakhurst location, near retail and easy access to Independence Freeway. Nice Hardwood Floors. Tenant must bring own range and refrigerator and washer and dryer. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 Richland Drive have any available units?
1617 Richland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1617 Richland Drive have?
Some of 1617 Richland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1617 Richland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Richland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Richland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Richland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1617 Richland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Richland Drive offers parking.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Richland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 Richland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Richland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Richland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
