All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1617 Richland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1617 Richland Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

1617 Richland Drive

1617 Richland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1617 Richland Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Oakhurst location, near retail and easy access to Independence Freeway. Nice Hardwood Floors. Tenant must bring own range and refrigerator and washer and dryer. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Richland Drive have any available units?
1617 Richland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Richland Drive have?
Some of 1617 Richland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Richland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Richland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Richland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Richland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1617 Richland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Richland Drive offers parking.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Richland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 Richland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Richland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Richland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Richland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte