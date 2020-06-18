All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

1615 Katherine Kiker Road

1615 Katherine Kiker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Katherine Kiker Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road have any available units?
1615 Katherine Kiker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1615 Katherine Kiker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Katherine Kiker Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Katherine Kiker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road offer parking?
No, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road have a pool?
No, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road have accessible units?
No, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Katherine Kiker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
