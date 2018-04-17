16112 Sunninghill Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This Spacious Ballantyne home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, HUGE bonus room with large closet that can be used as a 4th bedroom, formal dining room with hard wood floors and bay window with a bright open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with eat in kitchen. Large 4th bedroom/Bonus w/ separate staircase access and huge closet. The master suite features tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Private fenced yard with extended patio. This property also has a 2 car garage and laundry room that includes washer and dryers.. You can sit on your rocking chair porch and watch this children play in the wonderful playground that is right across the street. This home is less that 1/2 mile from Johnson Rd. Minutes to shopping, Convenient to I -485. Sought after Schools!