Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:14 PM

16112 Sunninghill Park Road

16112 Sunninghill Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

16112 Sunninghill Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Spacious Ballantyne home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, HUGE bonus room with large closet that can be used as a 4th bedroom, formal dining room with hard wood floors and bay window with a bright open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with eat in kitchen. Large 4th bedroom/Bonus w/ separate staircase access and huge closet. The master suite features tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Private fenced yard with extended patio. This property also has a 2 car garage and laundry room that includes washer and dryers.. You can sit on your rocking chair porch and watch this children play in the wonderful playground that is right across the street. This home is less that 1/2 mile from Johnson Rd. Minutes to shopping, Convenient to I -485. Sought after Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road have any available units?
16112 Sunninghill Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road have?
Some of 16112 Sunninghill Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16112 Sunninghill Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
16112 Sunninghill Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16112 Sunninghill Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 16112 Sunninghill Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 16112 Sunninghill Park Road offers parking.
Does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16112 Sunninghill Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 16112 Sunninghill Park Road has a pool.
Does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road have accessible units?
No, 16112 Sunninghill Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16112 Sunninghill Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16112 Sunninghill Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.

