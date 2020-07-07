Rent Calculator
1611 Sunnyside Drive
1611 Sunnyside Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1611 Sunnyside Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath bungalow - Sought after area near Central ave. Fenced yard. 3 beds, 1 bath. Hardwood floors.
(RLNE2023441)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
1611 Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1611 Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Sunnyside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
