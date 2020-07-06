Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1609 Silverberry Ct
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:45 PM
1609 Silverberry Ct
1609 Silverberry Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1609 Silverberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct have any available units?
1609 Silverberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1609 Silverberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Silverberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Silverberry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct offer parking?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct have a pool?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Silverberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Silverberry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
