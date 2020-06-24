Washer/Dryer included in rental A 4 unit apartment building located in the heart of the Dilworth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Freedom Park, restaurants, grocery store, and entertainment on East Blvd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have any available units?
1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have?
Some of 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.