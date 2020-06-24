All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

1609 Kenilworth ave - 3

1609 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Washer/Dryer included in rental
A 4 unit apartment building located in the heart of the Dilworth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Freedom Park, restaurants, grocery store, and entertainment on East Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have any available units?
1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have?
Some of 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 offers parking.
Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Kenilworth ave - 3 has units with dishwashers.

