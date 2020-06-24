1606 Parson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Cozy Charlotte Bungalow - Property Id: 87567



Available mid January. Looking for 1500$ monthly.

Newly renovated. Barn doors. Hot tub. Large deck. Wood floors. W/D

(Lighting in home has been updated per photos) Serious inquiries only.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87567

