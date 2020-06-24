Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1606 Parson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1606 Parson St
1606 Parson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1606 Parson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Cozy Charlotte Bungalow - Property Id: 87567
Available mid January. Looking for 1500$ monthly.
Newly renovated. Barn doors. Hot tub. Large deck. Wood floors. W/D
(Lighting in home has been updated per photos) Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87567
Property Id 87567
(RLNE4530720)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 Parson St have any available units?
1606 Parson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1606 Parson St have?
Some of 1606 Parson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1606 Parson St currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Parson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Parson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Parson St is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Parson St offer parking?
No, 1606 Parson St does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Parson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Parson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Parson St have a pool?
No, 1606 Parson St does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Parson St have accessible units?
No, 1606 Parson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Parson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Parson St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
