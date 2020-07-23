Rent Calculator
1606 Forest Stream Court
1606 Forest Stream Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1606 Forest Stream Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newly update 3 bed 2 bath home with laminate wood floors, granite counter tops, new carpet and paint in cul de sac fully fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 Forest Stream Court have any available units?
1606 Forest Stream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1606 Forest Stream Court have?
Some of 1606 Forest Stream Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1606 Forest Stream Court currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Forest Stream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Forest Stream Court pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Forest Stream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1606 Forest Stream Court offer parking?
No, 1606 Forest Stream Court does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Forest Stream Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Forest Stream Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Forest Stream Court have a pool?
No, 1606 Forest Stream Court does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Forest Stream Court have accessible units?
No, 1606 Forest Stream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Forest Stream Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Forest Stream Court has units with dishwashers.
