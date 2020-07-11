Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
16026 Stuarts Draft Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16026 Stuarts Draft Court
16026 Stuarts Draft Ct
No Longer Available
Location
16026 Stuarts Draft Ct, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Very nice maintained house with big yard. Convenient to restaurant, shopping center and Lake Wylie. Miles away Outlet Mall. 22 minutes away to uptown if without traffic. Great elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court have any available units?
16026 Stuarts Draft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court have?
Some of 16026 Stuarts Draft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16026 Stuarts Draft Court currently offering any rent specials?
16026 Stuarts Draft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16026 Stuarts Draft Court pet-friendly?
No, 16026 Stuarts Draft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court offer parking?
Yes, 16026 Stuarts Draft Court offers parking.
Does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16026 Stuarts Draft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court have a pool?
No, 16026 Stuarts Draft Court does not have a pool.
Does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court have accessible units?
No, 16026 Stuarts Draft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16026 Stuarts Draft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16026 Stuarts Draft Court has units with dishwashers.
