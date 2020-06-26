Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8
1600 Sharon Rd W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1600 Sharon Rd W, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Great location, close to light rail. Two nice size bedrooms and two full baths. Deck off both bedrooms. Available now and won't last. Call Jane for showing or more information. 704 281-6096
(RLNE4933622)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 have any available units?
1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Sharon W Rd Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
