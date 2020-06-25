All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1600 Pierson Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1600 Pierson Dr.
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

1600 Pierson Dr.

1600 Pierson Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1600 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- **Please call National Real Estate at 7048961999 to make sure this property is still available before submitting an application**

QUALIFICATIONS-
* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes
* NO evictions or eviction filings
* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords
* NO serious criminal charges

*All adults residing in home must separately apply and pay the $55 non-refundable application fee*

You may view a property Monday-Friday 9am-430pm, please call the office before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.

(RLNE4454459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have any available units?
1600 Pierson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1600 Pierson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Pierson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Pierson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. offer parking?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have a pool?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte