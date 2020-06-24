Rent Calculator
1600 Pierson Dr.
1600 Pierson Dr.
1600 Pierson Drive
Location
1600 Pierson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have any available units?
1600 Pierson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1600 Pierson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Pierson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Pierson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. offer parking?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have a pool?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Pierson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Pierson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
