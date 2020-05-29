All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

15765 Castle Watch Avenue

15765 Castle Watch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15765 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have any available units?
15765 Castle Watch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 15765 Castle Watch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15765 Castle Watch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15765 Castle Watch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue offers parking.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have a pool?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
