Charlotte, NC
15765 Castle Watch Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
15765 Castle Watch Avenue
15765 Castle Watch Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
15765 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have any available units?
15765 Castle Watch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 15765 Castle Watch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15765 Castle Watch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15765 Castle Watch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue offers parking.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have a pool?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15765 Castle Watch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15765 Castle Watch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
