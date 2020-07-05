All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

15737 Castle Watch Avenue

15737 Castle Watch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15737 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Avail - 6/1 possibly 5/15. Fantastic Ballantyne Area Townhome. Excellent Condition. 3 BR, 3.5 Bath, Oversized Garage. Main floor w/private 3rd Bedroom & full Bath . Makes an excellent Office, Guest Suite or Play Room).
Middle level includes New Flooring Large Living Room with Fireplace, Dining room. Eat In Kitchen (Range/Oven, Dishwasher, microwave, Refrigerator) and half bath. 3rd Floor Includes Master Bedroom & Bath, Oversized 2nd bedroom w/ a Full Bath. Laundry on 3rd Floor. Pool. (Tenant to confirm schools) Typical Credit/Income Check apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

