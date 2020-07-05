15737 Castle Watch Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Avail - 6/1 possibly 5/15. Fantastic Ballantyne Area Townhome. Excellent Condition. 3 BR, 3.5 Bath, Oversized Garage. Main floor w/private 3rd Bedroom & full Bath . Makes an excellent Office, Guest Suite or Play Room).

Middle level includes New Flooring Large Living Room with Fireplace, Dining room. Eat In Kitchen (Range/Oven, Dishwasher, microwave, Refrigerator) and half bath. 3rd Floor Includes Master Bedroom & Bath, Oversized 2nd bedroom w/ a Full Bath. Laundry on 3rd Floor. Pool. (Tenant to confirm schools) Typical Credit/Income Check apply.