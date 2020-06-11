All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

15440 Prescott Hill Ave

15440 Prescott Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15440 Prescott Hill Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballantyne Rentals From $2000 Mthly, Great Schools - Property Id: 235238

- Many rental homes are available in this area that aren't found through other rental sites

- These homes are exclusive through the investment group I represent

- Monthly rents range from around $1800 up to around $3400 and are determined by the area or size of home

- Approval is based on your income

- Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times

- Credit less than 550? Ask about FREE credit repair

- Call or Text 704-507-6123 for a FREE list of the available homes

- Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist
- 25 years local real estate experience
- Highgarden Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235238
Property Id 235238

(RLNE5609442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave have any available units?
15440 Prescott Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave have?
Some of 15440 Prescott Hill Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15440 Prescott Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15440 Prescott Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15440 Prescott Hill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15440 Prescott Hill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave offer parking?
No, 15440 Prescott Hill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15440 Prescott Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 15440 Prescott Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 15440 Prescott Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15440 Prescott Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15440 Prescott Hill Ave has units with dishwashers.

