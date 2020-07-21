Rent Calculator
15431 Canmore Street
15431 Canmore Street
15431 Canmore Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ardrey Kell Villages - Like new townhome in a great location. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Stainless and granite in kitchen. Great schools.
(RLNE3856187)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 15431 Canmore Street have any available units?
15431 Canmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15431 Canmore Street have?
Some of 15431 Canmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 15431 Canmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
15431 Canmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15431 Canmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15431 Canmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 15431 Canmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 15431 Canmore Street offers parking.
Does 15431 Canmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15431 Canmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15431 Canmore Street have a pool?
No, 15431 Canmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 15431 Canmore Street have accessible units?
No, 15431 Canmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15431 Canmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15431 Canmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
