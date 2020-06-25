All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

1543 Thomas Avenue

1543 Thomas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom Duplex in Plaza Midwood! - This charming 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex is a true must see! This home has been upgraded and remodeled and is conveniently located in the desired Plaza Midwood area, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores right off The Plaza and Central Avenue.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms*

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4776538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
1543 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 1543 Thomas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1543 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1543 Thomas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Thomas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1543 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1543 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
