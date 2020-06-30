Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
15425 Tully House Ct
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15425 Tully House Ct
15425 Tully House Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Ballantyne West
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
15425 Tully House Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15425 Tully House Ct - Property Id: 129656
2 Bed, Huge Loft , 2.5 bath with 1600 SFT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129656
Property Id 129656
(RLNE4953272)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15425 Tully House Ct have any available units?
15425 Tully House Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15425 Tully House Ct have?
Some of 15425 Tully House Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15425 Tully House Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15425 Tully House Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15425 Tully House Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15425 Tully House Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15425 Tully House Ct offer parking?
No, 15425 Tully House Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15425 Tully House Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15425 Tully House Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15425 Tully House Ct have a pool?
No, 15425 Tully House Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15425 Tully House Ct have accessible units?
No, 15425 Tully House Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15425 Tully House Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15425 Tully House Ct has units with dishwashers.
