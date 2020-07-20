15403 Barossa Valley Street

Amenities
Immaculate 3-bedroom home in Ballantyne with open living spaces and upgraded finishes. Fully furnished 3 Large Bedrooms with Master on main. Multi-use Loft area, Large walk-in Closet 2.5 Bathrooms 2-Car Garage Washer & Dryer Stainless Steel Appliances Gas Stove & Farm-house Sink Large Pantry Dark wood floors Neutral paint and modern touches Vaulted ceiling Open living/dining area. Community Pool Conveniently located close to many shops and restaurants. High rated school districts: Ballantyne Elementary, Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School.