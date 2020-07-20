All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15403 Barossa Valley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15403 Barossa Valley Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

15403 Barossa Valley Street

15403 Barossa Valley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15403 Barossa Valley Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3-bedroom home in Ballantyne with open living spaces and upgraded finishes. Fully furnished 3 Large Bedrooms with Master on main. Multi-use Loft area, Large walk-in Closet 2.5 Bathrooms 2-Car Garage Washer & Dryer Stainless Steel Appliances Gas Stove & Farm-house Sink Large Pantry Dark wood floors Neutral paint and modern touches Vaulted ceiling Open living/dining area. Community Pool Conveniently located close to many shops and restaurants. High rated school districts: Ballantyne Elementary, Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15403 Barossa Valley Street have any available units?
15403 Barossa Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15403 Barossa Valley Street have?
Some of 15403 Barossa Valley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15403 Barossa Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
15403 Barossa Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15403 Barossa Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 15403 Barossa Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15403 Barossa Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 15403 Barossa Valley Street offers parking.
Does 15403 Barossa Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15403 Barossa Valley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15403 Barossa Valley Street have a pool?
Yes, 15403 Barossa Valley Street has a pool.
Does 15403 Barossa Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 15403 Barossa Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15403 Barossa Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15403 Barossa Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte