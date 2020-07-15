All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

15400 Canmore Street

15400 Canmore Street · (704) 602-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15400 Canmore Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious corner unit and Single Family Town-home right in the heart of Ballantyne in a prestigious community called Ardrey Kell Villages. Walk able to the "The shoppes at Ardrey Kell", Harris Teeter, Sports Connection, Crunch Fitness, Papa John's, Elon Park Elementary school and much more. Main floor has complete hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and custom designed additional counter space and cabinets. Amenities include outdoor community pool. Both Community House middle school and Ardrey Kell high school are within 2 to 3 miles. Interested applicants can apply via https://apply.link/3iNgU2r

Email (jain-aman@outlook.com) or call 704-905-5899 for appointments. Do not disturb tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15400 Canmore Street have any available units?
15400 Canmore Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15400 Canmore Street have?
Some of 15400 Canmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15400 Canmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
15400 Canmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15400 Canmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 15400 Canmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15400 Canmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 15400 Canmore Street offers parking.
Does 15400 Canmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15400 Canmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15400 Canmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 15400 Canmore Street has a pool.
Does 15400 Canmore Street have accessible units?
No, 15400 Canmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15400 Canmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15400 Canmore Street has units with dishwashers.
