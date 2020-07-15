15400 Canmore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Spacious corner unit and Single Family Town-home right in the heart of Ballantyne in a prestigious community called Ardrey Kell Villages. Walk able to the "The shoppes at Ardrey Kell", Harris Teeter, Sports Connection, Crunch Fitness, Papa John's, Elon Park Elementary school and much more. Main floor has complete hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and custom designed additional counter space and cabinets. Amenities include outdoor community pool. Both Community House middle school and Ardrey Kell high school are within 2 to 3 miles. Interested applicants can apply via https://apply.link/3iNgU2r



Email (jain-aman@outlook.com) or call 704-905-5899 for appointments. Do not disturb tenant.