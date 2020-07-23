All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1530 S. Church Street Unit G

1530 S · (704) 414-2000
Location

1530 S, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1530 S. Church Street Unit G · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ideal South End location - Ideal South End location w/super walk-ability to restaurants, bars, BOA Stadium, Light Rail station & much more! Open floor plan living level w/hardwood floors opens to luxury kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, pendant & recessed lighting plus stainless appliances. Master bedroom features private terrace, walk in closet, dual sink master bath. Stackable washer dryer remains. Single car garage with rear driveway, and 1 reserved parking space. Pets considered.

(RLNE4004632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G have any available units?
1530 S. Church Street Unit G has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G have?
Some of 1530 S. Church Street Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 S. Church Street Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
1530 S. Church Street Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 S. Church Street Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 S. Church Street Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 1530 S. Church Street Unit G offers parking.
Does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 S. Church Street Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G have a pool?
No, 1530 S. Church Street Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G have accessible units?
No, 1530 S. Church Street Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 S. Church Street Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 S. Church Street Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
