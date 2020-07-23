1530 S. Church Street Unit G

Amenities
Ideal South End location - Ideal South End location w/super walk-ability to restaurants, bars, BOA Stadium, Light Rail station & much more! Open floor plan living level w/hardwood floors opens to luxury kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, pendant & recessed lighting plus stainless appliances. Master bedroom features private terrace, walk in closet, dual sink master bath. Stackable washer dryer remains. Single car garage with rear driveway, and 1 reserved parking space. Pets considered.
(RLNE4004632)