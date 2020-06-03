All apartments in Charlotte
1530 Pierson Drive

1530 Pierson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Pierson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice home for rent. Located in Amity Gardens off Sharon Amity makes it real easy to get to uptown. Freshly painted and hardwoods redone. Ceramic kitchen and bath and fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Pierson Drive have any available units?
1530 Pierson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1530 Pierson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Pierson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Pierson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1530 Pierson Drive offer parking?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Pierson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Pierson Drive have a pool?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Pierson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Pierson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Pierson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Pierson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
