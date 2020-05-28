All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1524 Cleveland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1524 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1524 Cleveland Avenue

1524 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1524 Cleveland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute well maintained townhome in Dilworth walkable to restaurants, the light rail, gift shops and more. Beautiful private patio just off the living room. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
1524 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 1524 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte