1524 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM
1524 Cleveland Avenue
1524 Cleveland Avenue
No Longer Available
1524 Cleveland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute well maintained townhome in Dilworth walkable to restaurants, the light rail, gift shops and more. Beautiful private patio just off the living room. All appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
1524 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 1524 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1524 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1524 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
