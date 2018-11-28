Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15213 Chowning Tavern Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15213 Chowning Tavern Lane
15213 Chowning Tavern Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
15213 Chowning Tavern Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new KITCHEN!! - Beautifully renovated Kitchen and brand new floors down stairs.
(RLNE3230301)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane have any available units?
15213 Chowning Tavern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15213 Chowning Tavern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane offer parking?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane have a pool?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane have accessible units?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15213 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte