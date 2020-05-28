1520 N Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

Call AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 to setup a showing. Prelease for Spring now to lock in the best rental rates and one month free rent! AT NOVEL MONTFORD PARK, THE MIDCENTURY ETHOS IS MORE THAN A DESIGN MOVEMENT. It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area. Like the neighborhood around us, Novel Montford Park emphasizes shared experiences, inspires meaningful interaction and celebrates authenticity. From the cabanas on our grounds to the cafes just footsteps away, we believe fun can be found in the everyday.