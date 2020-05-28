All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1520 N Mockingbird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1520 N Mockingbird Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:07 PM

1520 N Mockingbird Lane

1520 Mockingbird Ln · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1520 Mockingbird Ln, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B1.5 · Avail. now

$1,853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Call AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 to setup a showing. Prelease for Spring now to lock in the best rental rates and one month free rent! AT NOVEL MONTFORD PARK, THE MIDCENTURY ETHOS IS MORE THAN A DESIGN MOVEMENT. It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area. Like the neighborhood around us, Novel Montford Park emphasizes shared experiences, inspires meaningful interaction and celebrates authenticity. From the cabanas on our grounds to the cafes just footsteps away, we believe fun can be found in the everyday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1520 N Mockingbird Lane has a unit available for $1,853 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1520 N Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 N Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1520 N Mockingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 N Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1520 N Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1520 N Mockingbird Lane does offer parking.
Does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 N Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1520 N Mockingbird Lane has a pool.
Does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1520 N Mockingbird Lane has accessible units.
Does 1520 N Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 N Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1520 N Mockingbird Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity