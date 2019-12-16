Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1513 Catherine Simmons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1513 Catherine Simmons
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 Catherine Simmons
1513 Catherine Simmons Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1513 Catherine Simmons Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5746809)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons have any available units?
1513 Catherine Simmons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1513 Catherine Simmons currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Catherine Simmons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Catherine Simmons pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons offer parking?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons have a pool?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons have accessible units?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Catherine Simmons have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Catherine Simmons does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte