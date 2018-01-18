Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1512 Harland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1512 Harland
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1512 Harland
1512 Harland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1512 Harland Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open living room with plenty of space! Fresh carpeting and paint throughout Located in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of space on the lot! Single car garage with additional driveway parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 Harland have any available units?
1512 Harland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1512 Harland currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Harland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Harland pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Harland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1512 Harland offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Harland offers parking.
Does 1512 Harland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Harland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Harland have a pool?
No, 1512 Harland does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Harland have accessible units?
No, 1512 Harland does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Harland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Harland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Harland have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Harland does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte