1511 Briarfield Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a4d0700e5 ---- 1511 Briarfield Drive, Charlotte NC 28205 Welcome Home! Come take a look at this beautiful ranch home. This stunning home features the following: * Open Living Room w/ Great Natural Lighting * 3 Spacious Bedrooms * Kitchen Appliances Included For Your Comfort! * Spacious Dining room, perfect for entertaining and flows easily into the rest of home. * Office Area * Washer ; Dryer Included * Hardwood Floor ; Carpet Throughout * Home is Freshly Painted Inside And Out * Great Character With Wood Ceiling Columns Throughout * Large Driveway * 2 Car Garage! * Storage Shed * Fenced in Backyard Great For Entertaining Family & Friends This 1,225 Sq Ft House is Conveniently Located in the Desirable Sheffield Park Neighborhood and Minutes From i-74, Albemarle Road, and Uptown Charlotte. Residing in this Property will Grant Great Access to Multiple Shopping Centers and Restaurants in the Area! At This Price and This Location, it Will Not Last Long! Apply Today! To Schedule a Showing or To Submit an Application feel Free to visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com ( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!) School Assignments: * Winterfiled Elementary * Eastway Middle * East Meck High