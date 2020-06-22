1510 Wembley Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood, like-new built in 2017. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded w/ upgrades & features. Open main level w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ own private bathroom. Pet friendly! Lawn care included. Washer/dryer included. Great location in Plaza Midwood area only minutes to tons of restaurants/shopping/nightlife.