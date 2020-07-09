All apartments in Charlotte
1507 Tippah Park Court

1507 Tippah Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Tippah Park Ct, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2013 built by Saussy Burbank in Midwood! 3 bedrooms with a huge master bedroom that includes a sitting room AND closet with built-ins! Kitchen is open to the great room and includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The wet bar includes a 2 wine coolers and connects the kitchen to the huge, extended dining room that can also be used as a second sitting area. There is a back covered porch that leads to a private, fenced in backyard. Available first weekend in july Includes fridge, washer, dryer, and lawn service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Tippah Park Court have any available units?
1507 Tippah Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Tippah Park Court have?
Some of 1507 Tippah Park Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Tippah Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Tippah Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Tippah Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Tippah Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1507 Tippah Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Tippah Park Court offers parking.
Does 1507 Tippah Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Tippah Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Tippah Park Court have a pool?
No, 1507 Tippah Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Tippah Park Court have accessible units?
No, 1507 Tippah Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Tippah Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Tippah Park Court has units with dishwashers.

