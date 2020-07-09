1507 Tippah Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2013 built by Saussy Burbank in Midwood! 3 bedrooms with a huge master bedroom that includes a sitting room AND closet with built-ins! Kitchen is open to the great room and includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The wet bar includes a 2 wine coolers and connects the kitchen to the huge, extended dining room that can also be used as a second sitting area. There is a back covered porch that leads to a private, fenced in backyard. Available first weekend in july Includes fridge, washer, dryer, and lawn service!