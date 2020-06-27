Rent Calculator
15067 Santa Lucia Drive
15067 Santa Lucia Drive
15067 Santa Lucia Dr
No Longer Available
15067 Santa Lucia Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
pool
elevator
fireplace
Prime Ballantyne location. This cozy 2bed/2bath is a short walk away from restaurants & shopping. Elevator building, gated community with a pool to enjoy your summer days !
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive have any available units?
15067 Santa Lucia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 15067 Santa Lucia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15067 Santa Lucia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15067 Santa Lucia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive offer parking?
No, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive has a pool.
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive have accessible units?
No, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15067 Santa Lucia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15067 Santa Lucia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
