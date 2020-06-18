Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15026 Annan Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15026 Annan Court
15026 Annan Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
15026 Annan Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Ballantyne Location, Schools. Home in Cul-De-Sac street on 2 Story with 2 car garage, Spacious 3 Beds plus Large Bonus Rm upstair.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15026 Annan Court have any available units?
15026 Annan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15026 Annan Court have?
Some of 15026 Annan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15026 Annan Court currently offering any rent specials?
15026 Annan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15026 Annan Court pet-friendly?
No, 15026 Annan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 15026 Annan Court offer parking?
Yes, 15026 Annan Court offers parking.
Does 15026 Annan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15026 Annan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15026 Annan Court have a pool?
No, 15026 Annan Court does not have a pool.
Does 15026 Annan Court have accessible units?
No, 15026 Annan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15026 Annan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15026 Annan Court has units with dishwashers.
