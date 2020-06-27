Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1501 S Rensselaer Pl.
1501 S Rensselaer Pl
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM
1501 S Rensselaer Pl
1501 South Rensselaer Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1501 South Rensselaer Place, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
- Location, Location, Location. In the heart of Dilworth.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4997540)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl have any available units?
1501 S Rensselaer Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl have?
Some of 1501 S Rensselaer Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1501 S Rensselaer Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S Rensselaer Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S Rensselaer Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1501 S Rensselaer Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1501 S Rensselaer Pl offers parking.
Does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 S Rensselaer Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl have a pool?
No, 1501 S Rensselaer Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl have accessible units?
No, 1501 S Rensselaer Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S Rensselaer Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 S Rensselaer Pl has units with dishwashers.
