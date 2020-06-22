1500 Elswick Lane

Amenities

This cozy 3 bed, two bath home located in a cul-de-sac is a perfect rental opportunity. Come schedule a viewing of this quaint house nestled in the back of the community with a large back yard. This home offers a spacious master bedroom on main with sitting area and upstairs are two additional bedrooms with spacious closets, ceiling fans and another full bathroom. This gem offers a covered front porch and a great back deck for entertaining. The community provides easy access to I-85, I- 485, the Charlotte Douglas Airport and within minutes of Charlotte Uptown. NO pets or smoking allowed.