Charlotte, NC
1500 Elswick Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:14 PM

1500 Elswick Lane

1500 Elswick Lane · (704) 602-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Elswick Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Toddville Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy 3 bed, two bath home located in a cul-de-sac is a perfect rental opportunity. Come schedule a viewing of this quaint house nestled in the back of the community with a large back yard. This home offers a spacious master bedroom on main with sitting area and upstairs are two additional bedrooms with spacious closets, ceiling fans and another full bathroom. This gem offers a covered front porch and a great back deck for entertaining. The community provides easy access to I-85, I- 485, the Charlotte Douglas Airport and within minutes of Charlotte Uptown. NO pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Elswick Lane have any available units?
1500 Elswick Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1500 Elswick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Elswick Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Elswick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Elswick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1500 Elswick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Elswick Lane does offer parking.
Does 1500 Elswick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Elswick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Elswick Lane have a pool?
No, 1500 Elswick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Elswick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1500 Elswick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Elswick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Elswick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Elswick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Elswick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
