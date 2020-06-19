Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
14927 Santa Lucia Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
14927 Santa Lucia Drive
14927 Santa Lucia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14927 Santa Lucia Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
A MUST SEE! COME AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH NESTLED WITHIN A GATED COMMUNITY! STAY COOL IN THE POOL DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive have any available units?
14927 Santa Lucia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive have?
Some of 14927 Santa Lucia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 14927 Santa Lucia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14927 Santa Lucia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14927 Santa Lucia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14927 Santa Lucia Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Drive offers parking.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Drive has a pool.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive have accessible units?
No, 14927 Santa Lucia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Drive has units with dishwashers.
