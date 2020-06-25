Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14927 Santa Lucia Dr
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14927 Santa Lucia Dr
14927 Santa Lucia Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
14927 Santa Lucia Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COME AND SEE THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO IN SOUTH CHARLOTTE NESTLED WITHIN A GATED COMMUNITY! WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr have any available units?
14927 Santa Lucia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr have?
Some of 14927 Santa Lucia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14927 Santa Lucia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14927 Santa Lucia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14927 Santa Lucia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr offer parking?
No, 14927 Santa Lucia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Dr has a pool.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr have accessible units?
No, 14927 Santa Lucia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14927 Santa Lucia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14927 Santa Lucia Dr has units with dishwashers.
