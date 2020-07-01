Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14902 Rocky Trace Way
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14902 Rocky Trace Way
14902 Rocky Trace Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14902 Rocky Trace Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Yorkshire. Very spacious back yard with a brand new, vinyl privacy fence to be installed in June. Has shed and cement patio. Private and quiet cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14902 Rocky Trace Way have any available units?
14902 Rocky Trace Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14902 Rocky Trace Way have?
Some of 14902 Rocky Trace Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14902 Rocky Trace Way currently offering any rent specials?
14902 Rocky Trace Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14902 Rocky Trace Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14902 Rocky Trace Way is pet friendly.
Does 14902 Rocky Trace Way offer parking?
No, 14902 Rocky Trace Way does not offer parking.
Does 14902 Rocky Trace Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14902 Rocky Trace Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14902 Rocky Trace Way have a pool?
No, 14902 Rocky Trace Way does not have a pool.
Does 14902 Rocky Trace Way have accessible units?
No, 14902 Rocky Trace Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14902 Rocky Trace Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14902 Rocky Trace Way has units with dishwashers.
