Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
148 Rail Crossing Lane
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

148 Rail Crossing Lane

148 Rail Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

148 Rail Crossing Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3030 South - Terrific South End location! Walk to light rail. Fresh paint! Hardwoods on main, custom lighting and granite island kitchen. Balcony off living room. Bedrooms each have private bath and great closets.

(RLNE5409653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Rail Crossing Lane have any available units?
148 Rail Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Rail Crossing Lane have?
Some of 148 Rail Crossing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Rail Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
148 Rail Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Rail Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Rail Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 148 Rail Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 148 Rail Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 148 Rail Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Rail Crossing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Rail Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 148 Rail Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 148 Rail Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 148 Rail Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Rail Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Rail Crossing Lane has units with dishwashers.

