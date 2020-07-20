Rent Calculator
14629 Juventus Street
14629 Juventus Street
Location
14629 Juventus Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14629 Juventus Street have any available units?
14629 Juventus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14629 Juventus Street have?
Some of 14629 Juventus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14629 Juventus Street currently offering any rent specials?
14629 Juventus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14629 Juventus Street pet-friendly?
No, 14629 Juventus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 14629 Juventus Street offer parking?
No, 14629 Juventus Street does not offer parking.
Does 14629 Juventus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14629 Juventus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14629 Juventus Street have a pool?
No, 14629 Juventus Street does not have a pool.
Does 14629 Juventus Street have accessible units?
No, 14629 Juventus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14629 Juventus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14629 Juventus Street has units with dishwashers.
