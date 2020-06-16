Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 146 Wyanoke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
146 Wyanoke Ave
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
146 Wyanoke Ave
146 Wyanoke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
146 Wyanoke Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated home in South Charlotte. Quit Community,Great Schools, walking distance to Chantilly Park, close to shopping. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Call for an appt. 704-905-1568
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have any available units?
146 Wyanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 146 Wyanoke Ave have?
Some of 146 Wyanoke Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 146 Wyanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
146 Wyanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Wyanoke Ave pet-friendly?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave offer parking?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Wyanoke Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte