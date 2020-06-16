All apartments in Charlotte
146 Wyanoke Ave
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:19 PM

146 Wyanoke Ave

146 Wyanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

146 Wyanoke Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated home in South Charlotte. Quit Community,Great Schools, walking distance to Chantilly Park, close to shopping. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Call for an appt. 704-905-1568

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have any available units?
146 Wyanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Wyanoke Ave have?
Some of 146 Wyanoke Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Wyanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
146 Wyanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Wyanoke Ave pet-friendly?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave offer parking?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 146 Wyanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Wyanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Wyanoke Ave has units with dishwashers.
