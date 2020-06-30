1458 Cortland Road W

Amenities

1548 Cortland Road W - Live close to it all for a price that can't be beat! This renovated cottage has been updated with refinished floors, paint and more. Next door to shopping, dining, entertaining and so more. Seconds to Southpark, Dilworth, SouthEnd, Uptown and the highways. The Montford Rd entertainment district and Park Rd shopping center are right around the corner. This home has a great back yard and includes a garage attached with a breezeway. Multiple parks are within a mile! Call with any questions!



No Pets Allowed



