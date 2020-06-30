All apartments in Charlotte
1458 Cortland Road W
1458 Cortland Road W

1458 Cortland Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

garage
recently renovated
recently renovated
parking
garage
1548 Cortland Road W - Live close to it all for a price that can't be beat! This renovated cottage has been updated with refinished floors, paint and more. Next door to shopping, dining, entertaining and so more. Seconds to Southpark, Dilworth, SouthEnd, Uptown and the highways. The Montford Rd entertainment district and Park Rd shopping center are right around the corner. This home has a great back yard and includes a garage attached with a breezeway. Multiple parks are within a mile! Call with any questions!

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1458 Cortland Road W have any available units?
1458 Cortland Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1458 Cortland Road W currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Cortland Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Cortland Road W pet-friendly?
No, 1458 Cortland Road W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1458 Cortland Road W offer parking?
Yes, 1458 Cortland Road W offers parking.
Does 1458 Cortland Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Cortland Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Cortland Road W have a pool?
No, 1458 Cortland Road W does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Cortland Road W have accessible units?
No, 1458 Cortland Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Cortland Road W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Cortland Road W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1458 Cortland Road W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1458 Cortland Road W does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
