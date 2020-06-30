All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

1458 Cortland Road

1458 Cortland Road · No Longer Available
Location

1458 Cortland Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live close to it all for a price that can't be beat! This renovated cottage has been updated with refinished floors, paint and more. Next door to shopping, dining, entertaining and so more. Seconds to Southpark, Dilworth, SouthEnd, Uptown and the highways. The Montford Rd entertainment district and Park Rd shopping center are right around the corner. This home has a great back yard and includes a garage attached with a breezeway. Multiple parks are within a mile! Call with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Cortland Road have any available units?
1458 Cortland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Cortland Road have?
Some of 1458 Cortland Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Cortland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Cortland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Cortland Road pet-friendly?
No, 1458 Cortland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1458 Cortland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1458 Cortland Road offers parking.
Does 1458 Cortland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Cortland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Cortland Road have a pool?
No, 1458 Cortland Road does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Cortland Road have accessible units?
No, 1458 Cortland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Cortland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Cortland Road does not have units with dishwashers.

