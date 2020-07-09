Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1450 Cortland Rd - Live close to it all for a price that can't be beat! This renovated cottage has been updated with refinished floors, paint and more. Next door to shopping, dining, entertaining and so much more. Seconds to Southpark, Dilworth, SouthEnd, Uptown and the highways. The Montford Rd entertainment district and Park Rd shopping center are right around the corner. This home has a great covered screen porch and a large deck in back for entertaining. Multiple parks are within a mile! Fireplace is decorative only. Call with any questions!



(RLNE5778611)