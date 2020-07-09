All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1450 Cortland Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1450 Cortland Rd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

1450 Cortland Rd

1450 Cortland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1450 Cortland Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1450 Cortland Rd - Live close to it all for a price that can't be beat! This renovated cottage has been updated with refinished floors, paint and more. Next door to shopping, dining, entertaining and so much more. Seconds to Southpark, Dilworth, SouthEnd, Uptown and the highways. The Montford Rd entertainment district and Park Rd shopping center are right around the corner. This home has a great covered screen porch and a large deck in back for entertaining. Multiple parks are within a mile! Fireplace is decorative only. Call with any questions!

(RLNE5778611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Cortland Rd have any available units?
1450 Cortland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1450 Cortland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Cortland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Cortland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1450 Cortland Rd offer parking?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Cortland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Cortland Rd have a pool?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Cortland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Cortland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Cortland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Cortland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte